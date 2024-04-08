Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry, the New Orleans R&B singer behind the 1956 hit ‘Ain’t Got No Home,’ dies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans R&B singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry has died at age 87. In 1956, he recorded “Ain’t Got No Home,” finding almost instant stardom with the song in which he imitated a frog’s voice. The song raced up the national charts. He scored another hit in 1960 with “I Don’t Know Why But I Do.” Penned by Cajun songwriter Bobby Charles and arranged by Allen Toussaint, the recording brought Henry renewed success. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation said on social media Monday that Henry died Sunday night. It didn’t give a cause of death.

