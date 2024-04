ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — In a story published April 5, 2024, about a police ticket-writing scandal in Connecticut, The Associated Press erroneously reported that six troopers and a constable would not face state criminal charges due to the statute of limitations passing. Four troopers won’t face state criminal charges due to the statue of limitations.

