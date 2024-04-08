Missouri governor denies clemency for man scheduled for execution on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has denied clemency for Brian Dorsey one day before his scheduled execution for killing his cousin and her husband. Dorsey’s attorney says she was informed Monday of the decision, calling it “devastating.” Parson’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Dorsey was convicted of killing Sarah and Ben Bonnie at their home in 2006. Prosecutors say he also sexually assaulted Sarah Bonnie’s body. The clemency petition included requests from 72 current and former corrections officers who vouched for Dorsey’s rehabilitation while behind bars. Two cases on behalf of the 52-year-old are still pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.