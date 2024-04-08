More than 200 women and several men accuse doctor in lawsuit of sexual abuse, unnecessary exams
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — More than 200 women have accused a Massachusetts doctor in a lawsuit of sexual abusing them by performing unnecessary pelvic and breast exams. Former rheumatologist Dr. Derrick Todd is accused in the lawsuit of the abuse taking place over the course of 14 years. Todd resigned from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in July and reached an agreement with the state to stop practicing medicine. The lawsuit also accuses the hospital and several doctors of knowing about the abuse but failing to stop it. A lawyer for Todd says his client will not litigate the allegations in the media but will defend his care through the court system.