Biden to meet Japan’s PM Kishida over shared concerns about China and differences on US Steel deal
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set for his much-anticipated visit to Washington. The visit will include a glamorous state dinner and comes amid growing concerns about provocative Chinese military action as well as a rare moment of public difference between Washington and Tokyo over a Japanese company’s plan to buy the iconic U.S. Steel. Kishida and his wife will stop by the White House on Tuesday evening ahead of Wednesday’s official visit and formal dinner to celebrate a nation that President Joe Biden sees as the cornerstone of his Indo-Pacific policy. Kishida will be just the fifth world leader that Biden has honored with a pomp-filled state dinner.