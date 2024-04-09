Bob Woodruff Foundation: Where billionaires, celebrities, and the NFL go to support vets

When billionaire philanthropists, celebrities, global embassies, and the National Football League want to lend a helping hand to American veterans, they increasingly turn to one source: the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Formed in 2006 to serve post-9/11 veterans and their families after ABC news reporter Bob Woodruff was injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq, the organization has become a celebrity favorite with its annual fundraiser — headlined byf Jon Stewart, Tracy Chapman, and Bruce Springsteen — raising $84 million since it was founded and $14 million last year. Through data savvy, niche grantmaking, and a membership network of over 100 veterans charities, it has become a go-to grantmaker for those looking to support veterans and military families.

By SARA HERSCHANDER of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.