Choreographer Lorin Latarro, rock’s whisperer on Broadway, gives flight to the Who and Huey Lewis

NEW YORK (AP) — The quintessential rock musical “The Who’s Tommy” is thrillingly alive again on Broadway. And just a few blocks away is a new rock show featuring music by Huey Lewis and The News. The connecting tissue between them is the in-demand choreographer Lorin Latarro, known for her bespoke approach and a fluency when it comes to rock. Latarro’s muscular, fluid and modern dance style — including having one of the child actors playing Tommy twirled and flipped like pizza dough — is born from the respect of a former member of the ensemble. Says Latarro: “I love dancers.”

