Floodwaters swept a bus from a bridge in Kenya. All passengers survived

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities say 51 passengers were rescued after their bus was swept away by floodwaters on a bridge in northern Kenya. The bus is stuck in the river but the waters are subsiding. Police were looking for the driver, who is accused of ignoring passengers’ concerns and insisting on driving through the water. The incident happened hours after Kenya’s roads agency announced the closure of another section of the road that was flooded after the Tana River swelled due to continuing heavy rains.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.