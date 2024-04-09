Skip to Content
Hong Kong building fire kills at least 5 people and injures 11

Published 8:13 PM

HONG KONG (AP) — A fire at a building in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning killed at least five people and left another 11 injured.

Police said they were still receiving calls from people inside the building asking for help.

Firefighters had rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the fire at 7:53 a.m., authorities said.

The building is the New Lucky House in the Jordan neighborhood.

Three males and two females were killed, police said.

Local media including the South China Morning Post reported the fire had broken out at a gym on the first floor and that the blaze had been brought under control.

Eric Chan, the Chief Secretary for Administration, told reporters there would be an investigation into the cause of the fire.

