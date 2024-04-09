Jackpot claimed: What AP knows so far about the $1.3 billion Powerball win

Someone in Oregon has claimed the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot won last weekend, which is the eighth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The Oregon Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in northeastern Portland and someone came forward Monday with matching numbers. The lottery says it is working to verify the win. Some states allow lottery winners to remain anonymous, but Oregon isn’t one of them. The jackpot drawing happened early Sunday after hours of technical delays. Should the winner forgo the rarely claimed option of a payout over 30 years, the lump-sum before taxes will be $621 million. After taxes, it would still be more than $400 million.

