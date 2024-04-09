Millennial Money: Is financial trauma holding you back from living your best life?

Know you should be investing but can’t quite bring yourself to do it? Feeling nervous about investing and other financial tasks is normal, but in some cases, it can be the result of financial trauma or abuse. Often, the way we react to money situations isn’t based on logic, but rather it’s informed by stories we’ve heard or situations we’ve encountered along the way. Rather than going off hearsay, learn from the experts about the psychology behind money scripts and find some concrete steps you can take to combat your financial anxieties.

