Mountain goat stuck under Kansas City bridge survives rocky rescue

An escaped mountain goat that somehow got stuck under a Kansas City bridge has survived a rocky rescue effort and now may be reunited with the owners who suspect he was stolen from their farm two months ago. Firefighters were called Monday after people spotted the mountain goat stuck high up on a pillar that supports the bridge. A bystander got a rope around its neck in an effort to lead it to safety. But the goat fell, becoming suspended in the air. Eventually firefighters got it free. Tori Fugate is with KC Pet Project, a nonprofit that handles animal control for the city and operates shelters. She said an X-ray showed no broken bones.

