New Jersey county prosecutor resigns amid misconduct probe, denies any wrongdoing
BELVIDERE
The top prosecutor in a northwestern New Jersey county has resigned amid a state probe into allegations that the office lied about caseloads to pad its budget with state money meant for fraud investigations. James Pfeiffer had been the Warren County prosecutor since 2019. But state Attorney General Matthew Platkin says Pfeiffer resigned Friday, effective immediately. Pfeiffer told WFMZ-TV that the report was inaccurate and denied any wrongdoing. He said he could not adequately respond immediately because the attorney general’s office did not give him the complete report.