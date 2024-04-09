Norwegian court finds police acted unreasonably in fining activists who blocked government buildings

COPENHAGEN (AP) — A Norwegian court has ruled that police acted unreasonably when they fined 18 activists for blocking entrances to government buildings last year, and acquitted the activists of charges of failing to pay the fines. The group had taken part in actions in February and March 2023 over a wind farm that they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer. They were removed by police and fined, and when they refused to pay the fines they were handed criminal charges. The Oslo District Court on Tuesday said the issuing of fines was “neither necessary nor proportionate.” The defendants’ lawyers hailed the ruling as an important milestone for freedom of assembly and expression in Norway.

