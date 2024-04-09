Pakistan deploys more than 100,000 police and paramilitary forces ahead of Eid al-Fitr

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistani authorities have deployed more than 100,000 police and paramilitary forces at mosques and markets across the country ahead of Eid al-Fitr. The festival marks the end of Islam’s fasting month Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Wednesday, subject to sighting of the moon. Intelligence agencies warned officials that militants could target civilians. Attacks during Eid are rare in Pakistan, but the country has witnessed a surge in violence in recent years. Most attacks have been claimed by Pakistani Taliban and separatists who mainly operate from the southwestern Baluchistan province.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.