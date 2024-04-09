Prosecutors say evidence was suppressed in case of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a Texas woman whose execution was delayed in 2022 amid growing doubts she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter had evidence suppressed at her murder trial. Prosecutors and attorneys for Melissa Lucio say an agreement on findings in her case concludes “she would not have been convicted in light of the suppressed evidence.” The agreement recommends that Lucio’s conviction and death sentence be overturned. The case has remained pending before a judge for the last 16 months. The judge has not said if she will give it her approval and forward it to the state court that would make a final decision.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.