Railroad agrees to $600 million settlement for fiery Ohio derailment, residents fear it’s not enough

Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay $600 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement related to a fiery train derailment in February 2023 in eastern Ohio. The company said Tuesday that the agreement, if approved by the court, will resolve all class action claims within a 20-mile radius from the derailment and, for those residents who choose to participate, personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius from the derailment. But residents worry that the money won’t go very far because the deal would include several towns around the derailment and their potential health needs down the road could be tremendous.

