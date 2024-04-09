Sen. Bob Menendez’s wife cites need for surgery in request to delay her trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is seeking a delay to her criminal trial next month, saying a newly diagnosed and serious medical condition requires surgery within six weeks. The request was made in a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge who will preside over a May 6 trial of the Democrat, his wife and two New Jersey businessmen. All four have pleaded not guilty to charges that they participated in a bribery scheme in which prosecutors say cash and gold bars were given to the couple in return for favors that the senator could carry out.

