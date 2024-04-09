Swiss women score a landmark climate win in a court decision that could ripple across Europe

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Europe’s highest human rights court has ruled that its member nations must protect their citizens from the consequences of climate change. Tuesday’s decision was a landmark ruling that sided with a group of 2,000 Swiss women against their government in a case that could have implications across the continent. The European Court of Human Rights rejected two other, similar cases. But the other plaintiffs still rejoiced since the Swiss case sets a legal precedent in the Council of Europe’s 46 member states against which future lawsuits will be judged. The court faulted Switzerland for not giving sufficient protection to the women who argued that older women like them are most vulnerable to the extreme heat that is becoming more frequent.

By MOLLY QUELL and RAF CASERT Associated Press

