UConn students celebrate into the early morning after 2nd consecutive men’s basketball title

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Some windows were broken and street signs taken down, but celebrations following UConn’s second consecutive men’s basketball championship were mostly peaceful, the school said Tuesday. Thousands of students spilled onto campus following the 75-60 win over Purdue in the NCAA title game in Arizona and the celebrating lasted into the early morning hours. Someone took a downed street sign and smashed it through part of the glass front of the student recreation center, school officials said. At least five people were arrested across campus, but their identities and the charges were not immediately available.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.