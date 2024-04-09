UN atomic watchdog says the status of Russian-occupied Ukraine nuclear plant is ‘extremely serious’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N.’s atomic watchdog says an explosion caused by an alleged drone attack at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine poses no direct threat to its safety. But it says the facility is in an “extremely serious situation” after repeatedly being caught in the war’s crossfire. The International Atomic Energy Agency says its team was aware of an explosion at a training center next to the plant. It said it was informed the blast was from a drone attack. Russians have occupied and run the plant since the war’s early stages. Ukraine accuses Russia of making false statements about alleged attacks there.

By ILLIA NOVIKOV and SAMYA KULLAB Associated Press

