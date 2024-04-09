US Indo-Pacific Commander ‘very, very concerned’ about Chinese aggression in South China Sea

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command says he is “very, very concerned” about China’s aggression toward Philippine forces near disputed islands in the South China Sea. The Chinese coast guard has repeatedly clashed with Philippine patrol vessels near the Philippines-occupied Second Thomas Shoal. Asked if the submerged reef in the Spratly Islands was the most dangerous flash point in his area of command, U.S. Adm. John Aquilino told a forum at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based international policy think tank, on Tuesday: “I’m very concerned about what’s happening at the Second Thomas Shoal… I’m very, very concerned about the direction it’s going.”

