17 rescued, at least 3 believed missing after a boat carrying migrants is lost near a Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Rescuers on the eastern Greek island of Chios are searching for at least three people believed missing after a boat carrying migrants from nearby Turkey hit rocks. Fourteen people including eight children were rescued Wednesday by the coast guard off rugged coasts on the northeast of the island, some 12 miles from Turkey. Three men were later found ashore. Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea are a common entry point into Europe for migrants using Turkey-based smuggling networks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.