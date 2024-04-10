17 rescued, at least 3 believed missing after a boat carrying migrants is lost near a Greek island
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Rescuers on the eastern Greek island of Chios are searching for at least three people believed missing after a boat carrying migrants from nearby Turkey hit rocks. Fourteen people including eight children were rescued Wednesday by the coast guard off rugged coasts on the northeast of the island, some 12 miles from Turkey. Three men were later found ashore. Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea are a common entry point into Europe for migrants using Turkey-based smuggling networks.