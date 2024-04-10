4 still missing as search continues at Italy’s hydroelectric plant rocked by a deadly explosion

ROME (AP) — Search and rescue operations are underway at a hydroelectric plant close to the northern Italian city of Bologna, after a devastating blast killed at least three workers, injured five, and left four missing. Dozens of firefighters and divers continued operations overnight following the massive explosion on Tuesday afternoon that rocked the plant at about 131 feet below the water level, causing the collapse of parts of the structure and flooding. Rescuers said Wednesday they had few hopes to find the four missing alive. The explosion at power company Enel’s Bargi plant, south of Bologna, happened during maintenance work and collapsed part of the nine-story underground structure, sparking a fire and flooding at wide depths.

