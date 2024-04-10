A major UK report says trans children are being let down by toxic debate and lack of evidence
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A report from a senior doctor in England says children who question their gender identity are being let down by lack of evidence and a toxic political debate. Dr. Hilary Cass said there is “no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress.” She said young people have been caught up in a “stormy social discourse” about the issue. Cass was appointed to lead a review of gender services for young people by the state-funded National Health Service. In her report on Wednesday she said that care had been driven by “ideology” rather sound medical principles. She called for a new and more holistic approach.