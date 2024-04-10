At least two shot when gunfire erupts at Philadelphia Eid event, official tells AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A law enforcement official says at least two people were shot at an Eid event in Philadelphia. The official could not discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the Wednesday shooting or how many shooters may have been involved. Dozens of police officers responded to the shooting in the city’s Parkside section. The shooting happened in an area where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

By CLAUDIA LAUER and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

