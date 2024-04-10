Brazil again postpones visa requirements for US, Canada and Australia, this time until 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government has postponed until April 2025 tourist visa exemptions for citizens of the U.S., Australia, and Canada that had been scheduled to end on Wednesday. The decision, issued by Brazilian presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Relations late Tuesday, marks the third time Brazil has delayed the visa requirement since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in 2023. His predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, exempted the countries from visas as a means to boost tourism – although all three countries continued to demand visas from Brazilians.

