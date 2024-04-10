Brazil’s Senate creates commission to investigate alleged soccer match-fixing

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s Senate has created a commission to investigate soccer match-fixing. The move comes amid allegations from the top shareholder of a team that dominated the national league throughout most of last year but failed to clinch the championship. The panel will probe accusations involving players, team owners and sports betting companies. John Textor whose Eagle Football runs Rio de Janeiro-based club Botafogo will be the first person called to testify. Botafogo last year squandered a 13-point lead to lose the national league title. Textor has accused defending champion Palmeiras of being the beneficiary of a match-fixing scheme.

