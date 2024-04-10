Deadly Chicago traffic stop where police fired 96 shots raises serious questions about use of force

CHICAGO (AP) — A deadly traffic stop where plainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 shots in under a minute has raised serious questions about the use of force and role of tactical officers in police departments. Family and community members are mourning the shooting death of 26-year-old Dexter Reed and a police oversight agency and Cook County prosecutors are investigating. Videos and documents released this week by the Chicago Office of Police Accountability paint a harrowing picture of the March 21 traffic stop where Reed shot first. But the oversight agency’s leader has expressed “grave concerns” about the officers’ actions in a letter to Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.

