EU lawmakers will decide on migration law overhaul, hoping to deprive the far-right of votes

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawmakers are to vote on a major revamp of the European Union’s migration laws. The aim is to end years of division over how to manage the entry of people without authorization and to deprive the far-right of a vote-winning campaign issue ahead of June elections. Wednesday’s session will see members of the European Parliament rule on 10 reform topics that make up the Pact on Migration and Asylum. The plan was drawn up after 1.3 million people sought refuge in Europe in 2015. But few are entirely happy with all the regulations, even those involved in drafting them. Dutch lawmaker Sophie i’nt Veld says “I’m not going to open a bottle of champagne after this.”

