Father sentenced in Germany for attempted murder for injecting mercury into his daughter’s foot

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 13 years in prison for attempted murder for injecting mercury into his 1-year-old daughter’s foot. German news agency dpa says the man from Springe near Hannover was sentenced on Wednesday. The report says he had wanted to take revenge on the child’s mother, who had left him shortly after the girl’s birth. According to the indictment, the father knew that the poison would not lead directly to death and had wanted to inflict particularly severe pain on the toddler. The father’s new girlfriend was sentenced to 12 years in prison for taking part in the attempted murder.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.