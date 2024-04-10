Fighting escalates in eastern Myanmar as army holds out against resistance push on key border town

BANGKOK (AP) — Fighting appears to be escalating in Myanmar as guerrilla fighters from the Karen ethnic minority and pro-democracy forces battle soldiers holding on to a major trading town on the border with Thailand. Witnesses said on Wednesday that the army has called in air and artillery support. The town of Myawaddy is also Myanmar’s most active trade crossing with Thailand and its fall would be another major setback in the army’s war against resistance forces seeking to topple the military-run government. The fighting has alarmed also officials in Bangkok, who fear it may drive large numbers of people across the border.

