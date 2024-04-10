Marisha Pessl’s ‘Darkly,’ her first novel in six years, to come out Nov. 12

NEW YORK (AP) — Marisha Pessl’s first novel in six years is a psychological thriller with the kinds of intricate clues and connections she has been known for since her acclaimed debut, “Special Topics in Calamity Physics.” Delacorte Press announced Wednesday that Pessl’s young adult novel “Darkly” will be published on Nov. 12. Pessl was in her late 20s when “Special Topics in Calamity Physics,” for which she received a reported six-figure advance was published in 2006. She has since written the thriller “Night Film,” released in 2013, and the young adult novel “Neverworld Wake.”

