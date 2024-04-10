Milei, the president of cash-strapped Argentina, starts another US tour and plans to meet Elon Musk

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Javier Milei of Argentina has kicked off a visit to the United States, where he’ll meet with tech billionaire Elon Musk, as the libertarian leader seeks an infusion of cash to overhaul Argentina’s embattled economy. Milei started his four-day trip in Miami, where he received an honor from the Orthodox Jewish community Wednesday at a local synagogue. His one-on-one meeting with Musk is set for Friday in Texas, where Milei will also tour a factory for Tesla, Musk’s electric car company, and meet with other business leaders. Milei’s third trip to the U.S. in just four months as president comes as his government reshapes its foreign policy in line with Washington.

