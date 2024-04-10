Rescuers search for 4 still missing after a deadly explosion rocked an Italian hydroelectric plant

ROME (AP) — Search and rescue operations are underway at a hydroelectric plant close to the northern Italian city of Bologna after a devastating blast killed at least three workers, injured five, and left four missing. Dozens of firefighters and divers searched overnight following the massive explosion Tuesday afternoon that rocked the plant at about 130 feet below the water level, causing the collapse of structural parts and flooding. Rescuers said Wednesday they had little hope to find the four missing alive. The explosion at energy company Enel Green Power’s Bargi plant, south of Bologna, happened during maintenance work and collapsed part of the nine-story underground structure, sparking a fire and flooding.

