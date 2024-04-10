Tax tips for college students and their parents

NEW YORK (AP) — There are lots of things college students and their parents should keep in mind before filing their taxes. While tax pros say it’s great for college students to start filing their own forms, parents and students should double-check everything carefully before anyone pushes the “submit” button. College students also need to be careful that they understand whether or not their parents are claiming them as a dependent. Parents should also look into what college and education tax credits are available.

