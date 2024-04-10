Tennessee Senate OKs a bill that would make it illegal for adults to help minors seeking abortions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Senate lawmakers in Tennessee have advanced legislation making it illegal for adults to help minors get an abortion without parental consent. The GOP-controlled Senate signed off on the proposal 26-3 on Wednesday. The bill is still advancing toward the floor in the House. If enacted, it would be illegal for an adult who “recruits, harbors, or transports” a pregnant minor within the state to get an abortion without consent from the minor’s parents or guardians. Supporters have touted the bill as a much needed parental rights protection measure, pointing out that abortion rights groups are increasingly distributing information on how to acquire abortions in states with strict bans.

