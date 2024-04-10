Three arrested after jewelry store theft on El Paseo

Three people were arrested after a theft at a jewelry store in the El Paseo area of Palm Desert.

The theft was reported at around 1:30 p.m. on the 73000 block of El Paseo in Palm Desert.

"The reporting party stated one male and two females ran out of the business with unpaid merchandise and fled in a black vehicle," reads an email from a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies spotted the suspect vehicle and apprehended the three suspects a short while later near the area of Monterey and Highway 111.

