Trump assails Jewish voters who back Biden: ‘Should have their head examined’

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has stirred religious controversy again in his presidential comeback bid, lashing out at Jewish voters who back President Joe Biden and framing Election Day as a referendum on Christianity’s strength in America. Jews who support Biden “should have their head examined,” he said. Trump made his comments Wednesday as part of his continuing criticism of Biden’s reaction to the Israel-Hamas war and of Biden’s support for the rights of transgender persons. Trump accused Biden of abandoning Israel. He also said Election Day would be Christian Visibility Day, a response to the recent Transgender Day of Visibility that fell on Easter Sunday this year, angering many conservative Christians when Biden issued an official recognition.

