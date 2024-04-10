Trump’s lawyers try for a third day to get NY appeals court to delay hush-money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are attempting for a third consecutive day to get a New York appeals court to delay his hush money criminal trial, which is slated to begin next Monday. The former president’s lawyers filed paperwork Wednesday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to intervene and issue an order preventing jury selection from starting as scheduled. An appeals court judge was expected to hear arguments at an emergency hearing Wednesday afternoon. The move came after the appeals court spurned Trump’s lawyers on Monday and Tuesday in their attempts to get the historic trial postponed. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on April 15. Paperwork related to Trump’s latest appeal was sealed and no documents were publicly available.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

