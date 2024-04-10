Water levels rise and homes flood in Russia after a dam bursts near the Kazakhstan border

Russian officials are scrambling to help homeowners displaced by floods, as water levels have risen in the Ural River. Floods in the Orenburg region near Russia’s border with Kazakhstan sparked the evacuation of thousands of people following the collapse of a dam on Saturday. Russia’s government declared the situation a federal emergency. The river’s water level in the city of Orenburg was above 10 meters (almost 33 feet) Wednesday, state news agency Ria Novosti reported, citing the regional governor. Photos shared by Russian news outlets showed roads covered in water, submerged fields and partially submerged houses.

By The Associated Press

