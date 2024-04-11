An avalanche in the Austrian Alps kills 1 person as rescuers search for 2 others under the snow

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say an avalanche near the Austrian ski resort of Soelden has left one person dead. Rescuers were searching Thursday for another two people believed to be buried under the snow. The mountain rescue service said a fourth person was partly buried and recovered with injuries. The avalanche apparently happened near a mountain refuge at about 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) above sea level. Rescuers were able to reach the site only by helicopter. Officials initially suspected that up to 18 people might be involved, but those fears turned out to be unfounded.

