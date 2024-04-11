An avalanche in the Austrian Alps kills 2 people and 2 others are recovered

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say an avalanche near the Austrian ski resort of Soelden has left two people dead. Another two people were rescued from under the snow Thursday. The mountain rescue service said the body of one person was recovered while another was rescued alive but later died of his injuries. The avalanche apparently happened near a mountain refuge at about 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) above sea level. Rescuers were able to reach the site only by helicopter. Officials initially suspected that up to 18 people might be involved, but those fears turned out to be unfounded.

