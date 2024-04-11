Biden will give a live virtual address at Sharpton’s annual civil rights conference

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to give a live virtual keynote address to the Rev. Al Sharpton’s racial justice conference in New York. Organizers of the annual National Action Network Convention say the Democratic president will speak Friday afternoon. Biden is ramping up his reelection pitch to Black voters ahead of a rematch with Republican former President Donald Trump this fall. The White House said Thursday that Biden will tout his accomplishments and highlight policies enacted to address entrenched racial inequity. Biden’s remarks cap a week of appearances from administration officials and other prominent local and national politicians. Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the convention in person last year.

