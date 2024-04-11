Ex-NBA player scores victory with Kentucky bill to expand coverage for stuttering treatment
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former basketball star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has scored a victory as an advocate for a new Kentucky law. The measure will expand insurance coverage for people seeking treatment for stuttering. Kidd-Gilchrist played on a national championship team at the University of Kentucky and spent several years in the NBA. He opened up about his own struggles with stuttering as the bill was reviewed by Kentucky lawmakers. The measure sailed through the Republican-led legislature and was signed by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Kidd-Gilchrist spoke on Thursday about the accomplishment he hopes will have a lasting impact for others striving to overcome speech difficulties.