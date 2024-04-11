German police offer 5,000 euros for information on latest synagogue attack

BERLIN (AP) — German police have offered a reward and asked possible witnesses to come forward with information regarding an arson attack on a synagogue in the northern city of Oldenburg last week. An unknown person threw an explosive device at the synagogue, causing minor damage. No events were taking place there at the time, and no one was injured. Germany has seen a significant increase in antisemitic crimes since Hamas’ attack in Israel on Oct. 7 and the war in Gaza that has ensued.

