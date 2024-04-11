Got kids? Here’s what to know about filing your 2023 taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — Tax pros say there are a few tips parents should keep in mind when filing their tax returns this year. The child tax credit is lower than in recent years, but it’s still up to $2,000 per child. And it can be claimed alongside your standard deductions to reduce your total tax bill. Congress has been looking at expanding the child tax credit, but experts say you shouldn’t wait to file because it’s not clear if or when that will happen. You should also make sure your children all have Social Security numbers before you file.

