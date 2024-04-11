Homebuyers’ quandary: to wait or not to wait for lower mortgage rates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shop for a home now or hold out for possibly lower mortgage rates? That’s a question confronting many home shoppers this spring homebuying season amid widespread expectations that mortgage rates could come down once the Federal Reserve begins lowering its own short-term rate. Economists generally anticipate that the average rate on a 30-year mortgage could start declining later this year after surging to a 23-year high of nearly 8% in late October. Holding out for more attractive rates could give homebuyers some financial breathing room. But there’s a potential downside to waiting: Lower rates can bring out more buyers, driving up prices.

