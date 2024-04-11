Italian coast guard rescues 22 shipwrecked people, recovers 9 bodies. Some 15 reported missing

MILAN (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard says it has rescued 22 people and recovered nine bodies after a smugglers’ boat capsized in a storm about 30 miles south of the island of Lampedusa. Survivors indicated that the steel bottom boat had departed from Sfax, Tunisia overnight Sunday carrying 46 people from Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali and Ivory Coast. The U.N. refugee agency says the boat capsized Wednesday morning as waves reached up to five meters (16 feet). The victims include a six-month-old.

