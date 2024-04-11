Man arrested for allegedly taking a decommissioned NYC fireboat for an overnight cruise

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly taking a decommissioned New York City fireboat for an overnight cruise on the Hudson River. Police say he then stole a sailboat and was taken into custody on its deck. He was charged Thursday with two counts of grand larceny. Attempts to locate his lawyer were unsuccessful. Authorities say he initially stole the John J. Harvey fireboat, a 130-foot vessel known for rescuing survivors following 9/11. But he did not make it far, and was forced to jump ship. The boat was being assessed for damage on Thursday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.